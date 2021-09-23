Lisa Anne Grisaffi of Bend, OR

February 23, 1967 - September 10, 2021

Services:

Rosary and Mass @ Old Historic St. Francis Catholic Church, October 9 @ 9am, 599 NW Lava Rd, Bend, Burial following @ Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery, 1340 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne

Contributions may be made to:

Central Oregon Special Olympics