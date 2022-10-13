Linda Marsden Robertson

November 24, 1949 - August 30, 2022

Linda Mae Foster Marsden Robertson of Bend passed away peacefully in her home, August 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a struggle with cancer. Linda was born November 24th, 1949 to Dick and June Foster in Covina, California. Growing up in Silverton, she attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Silverton High School in 1968.