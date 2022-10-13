Linda Marsden Robertson

Linda Mae Foster Marsden Robertson of Bend passed away peacefully in her home, August 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a struggle with cancer. Linda was born November 24th, 1949 to Dick and June Foster in Covina, California. Growing up in Silverton, she attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Silverton High School in 1968.
Linda earned her associates from Simpson Bible College in San Francisco, California where she met and later married her husband, John Marsden. They moved to Bend in 1975 and lived in a teepee while building their log home. Linda raised and homeschooled their seven kids through high school and worked hard to create a beautiful life for them, trusting in God for their needs. In 2017, Linda married Gary Robertson who passed away August 30th, 2018.
Mom was known for her beautiful gardens and her nurturing, peaceful home. She loved holding babies - she was all about the babies. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Mom had a deep, personal relationship with Jesus that carried her through many difficult trials, never wavering in her faith. She set an enduring example for her children
and grandchildren in the ways of the Lord. She was so excited for the rapture. Every morning, you could find her on the porch reading her Bible and enjoying a cup of very strong coffee. She was a mentor and compassionate listener to her friends and her family and prayed for them daily. Mom was loved by many who will remember her for her love of Jesus, her kindness, her sense of humor, and for carrying on the traditions and heritage of her faith and family. We love you, Mom, Grandma, Mumsie, Wife, Sister, Auntie, Cousin, Friend...
‘Night-love-you-see-you-in-the-morning.
Full obituary and memorial information on Deschutes Memorial Chapel.