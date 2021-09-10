Linda Mack
August 04, 1943 - July 27, 2021
Linda Beth (Flucke) Mack died on July 27th, 2021 in Bend, Oregon after a courageous struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was peacefully surrounded by family and friends through her final days.
Linda was born in Kansas City, MO on August 4th, 1943 to Richard and Doris Flucke. She attended Shawnee Mission West High School in Kansas City and graduated from Creighton University in 1965, after marrying Richard Mack in 1964. She earned her Master of Science degree in Counseling from California State University, East Bay and practiced as LPC/LMFT in both California and Oregon.
She was extremely industrious in both work and leisure. Most nights she could be found sewing clothes and wedding dresses, doing needle point, reading, nurturing her children and community with thoughtful engagement, and making countless gifts for friends and family. She devoted much of her time and bountiful energy to helping others. While working as a full-time mother, she made time for activities such as teaching Jazzercise, serving as a librarian at Northgate Highschool, and maintaining a deep level of involvement in the Scottsdale swim team, where all of her children competed. Later she embarked on a career as a psychotherapist and marriage and family counselor where a large part of her practice consisted of care for patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Linda served impactfully as a mental health practitioner until the age of 75, and only stopped due to the cognitive decline resulting from her disease. She had a special love for skiing, which she did well into her 70s and also earned her yoga teaching credential at 70 years old.
Her friends and family will always remember her radiant smile, her zest for life, her devotion to helping others, and her subtle rebelliousness. She was a best friend to her husband and children, and was always present when called upon to listen and help solve problems. Love, kindness and support were always given freely and unconditionally.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Richard Mack; sister DeeAnne Schmidt; her children, Brian, Julie, Kyle and Christi an; and her eight grandchildren, Makenna, Keston, Caelynn, Kieran, Karlie, Sarah, Erik, and Milo.
Please visit Linda’s memorial page at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/LindaBethMackFlucke/. We invite you to add your own personal tribute and upload photos.
No flowers or other gift s by request - please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate in lieu of flowers.