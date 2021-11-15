Linda Joyce Tilson Davis
October 2, 1944 - October 30, 2021
LINDA JOYCE TILSON DAVIS was born Oct. 2, 1944 in Hood River, OR to Robert Joseph and Roberta Sinclair Tilson. She passed away on October 30th, 2021 due to acute myeloid leukemia. She graduated from Forest Grove Union High School in 1962, then graduated from Portland State University in 1966 with a BS in Geography and urban studies. In 1965 she married Charles (“Chuck”) Lund. They moved to San Francisco in 1968 where daughter Kristin was born.
In 1970, Linda was hired as a planner with the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments in Salem, OR, charged with developing the state’s first urban growth boundary. This effort subsequently became the model for state land use law that still exists today. In 1973 she accepted the position of County Planning Administrator and Long Range Planning Director for the Ada Council of Governments in Boise, ID. In 1974 she married H. Tom Davis in Boise and gained two stepchildren, Michael and Linda. Their son, Nathaniel, was born in June, 1976. In Nov. 1976 Linda was elected to a two-year term on the Board of Ada County Commissioners and was selected Board Chair. In 1978 the family moved to Beaverton, OR where Linda was hired as Planning Director and Community Development Director for the City of Beaverton, a post she held for 15 years. She was actively involved in many aspects of city planning and development including expansion of the Tri-Met. In 1994 she joined the consulting firm of Cogan Owens Cogan in Portland and left when she and Tom moved to Sisters, OR in 1999. She continued to do some free-lance consulting until 2005 when she fully retired.
The family engaged in adventures of wilderness backpacking, hiking, river rafting, canoeing, and kayaking. Linda also pursued many other interests including sewing, weaving, cooking, and reading. She was a member of the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild. She held leadership positions and taught workshops in multiple weaving groups. She wrote two books on weaving.
Another strong interest was researching and writing about family history. In 2016 she self-published a book about her great grandmother’s remarkable life. In 2005 she joined the Deschutes Public Library as a member of the Friends of the Sisters Library, then elected District Library Board member from 2010 until 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Bobbie Tilson. Survivors include: Husband H. Tom Davis of Sisters, OR., daughter Kristin Koontz of Tacoma, WA, son Nathaniel Davis of Kooskia, ID, Michael Davis of Marysville, WA, and Linda Bowman of Grand Junction, CO. Grandchildren Timothy Davis of Dracut, MA, Lisa Franco of Arlington, WA, Jennifer Taylor of Boise, ID, Beth Bowman of Denver, CO, Ari Koontz of Providence, RI, Rosemary Koontz of Columbus, OH, Acacia Blyth of Papaaloa HI, and Oskar Koontz of Tacoma, WA. Great grandchildren Clara, Gordon, Maya, Gemma, and Ryan. Siblings include Rick Tilson of Palm Springs, CA, Craig Tilson of Federal Way, WA, Doug Tilson of Aloha, OR, and Teri Harvey of Spanaway, WA. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held some time in the future. To read more on Linda’s remarkable life and contributions, the family has set up a web page: memoriesoflinda.tumblr.com.