August 31, 1946 - February 18, 2020
Linda Eloranta Hollemon died in her home during the night of February 18, 2020.
She was born August 31, 1946 to Toivo and Pauline Eloranta. She had three younger sisters. The family lived in various northwestern cities as the father advanced up the Sears hierarchy. In 1964 she graduated from Issaquah High School and later that year attended The University of Washington. She graduated from the School of Business.
While attending college, she met Kenneth Hollemon, a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy. During a whirlwind courtship, Ensign Hollemon was assigned to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida for flight training. Engaged before his departure, the two were married in the NAS Pensacola Chapel on October 26, 1968. Thus began a bond that grew ever stronger for 51 years of marriage.
The Hollemons were stationed in San Diego, CA, Monterey, CA, and Annette Island, AK. Linda made life-long friends wherever she went, always noted for her ever-present smile, friendly and caring treatment of others, and willingness to help others where needed. While living in Washington, DC, Linda worked at two commercial real estate companies. She ultimately rose to the position of Assistant Vice President, and Director of Research at The Smithy Braedon Company.
During this time, women were a distinct minority in the commercial real estate industry.
In several large cities, women formed organizations whose aims were to encourage women to enter the industry, to exchange information and support, to give business to each other when possible, and to recognize their successes. Linda was soon elected president of this group.
The Washington DC group became aware that there were similar groups of women formed for the same reasons in other East Coast cities an almost-identical group of chapters was coalescing along the west coast. The two groups reached toward each other and soon decided to create a nationwide organization with about 1100 members in 13 chapters. Linda Hollemon was the Founding President.
Linda joined Assistance League of Bend in 2009. For her outstanding and loyal service, she was the recipient of the Ada Edwards Loughlin award in 2015.
She was always one to smile, to offer guidance, and always went out of her way to welcome new members.
