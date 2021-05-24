Linda Ann Burger (Sturm)
1951 - 2021
Linda Ann Burger (Sturm), beloved mother and “Granny”, age 69, of Redmond, OR passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2021 of natural causes.
Linda was born in 1951 to Donald and Jean Sturm of Wausau, WI and later became a big sister to two brothers, Jeff and Tom. Linda graduated from Newman High School in Wausau in 1970 and graduated in 1975 from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. Her beloved son Jason was born in 1980 and in 1984 the family moved to Redmond. In 1999, she met Dennis Heater, with whom she shared many adventures over their 20+ years together. Linda deeply adored her grandchildren Xander, born in 2002, and Genevieve, born in 2006.
Linda worked at Seventh Street Brew House, Lancair, and Deschutes Office Products. Linda found her true calling as a special education aide at Obsidian Middle School and cared deeply for each of her students. She retired in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, camping in Oregon and Nevada, collecting rocks and fossils, vacationing in Wisconsin and Montana, watching Packer games, attending concerts, and listening to music.
Linda is survived by her son Jason Burger and grandchildren Xander and Genevieve of Redmond, OR, life-partner Dennis Heater of Redmond, OR, brothers Jeff (Donna) Sturm of Helena, MT and Tom (Sue) Sturm of Shawano, WI, nieces Brook Sturm and Ali Rice, nephews Andy Sturm and Ben Sturm, and too many other relatives to list. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Virtual Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Oregon Special Olympics.