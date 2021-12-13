Beloved wife, mother of four, grandmother of five, great grandmother of six and, great, great grandmother of three passed away peacefully in Bend with her family at her side.
She was born in Nelson, British Columbia to John Edward Davis, and Gertrude Lillian Ellen Wright. She was the eldest of two children. John (Johnny) Davis was her younger brother.
Lillian was a long time Bend resident. Her family moved to Bend in 1931, where she attended school, and graduated from Bend Senior High School. There she met her true love and lifelong sweetheart Charles Junior Neff .
After graduation, she worked for the Deschutes County DA. and clerked in the Records office as well.
Lillian and Chuck were engaged while he was away in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Upon his safe return, they were married. They were devoted to each other and inseparable throughout their lives. Lillian continued her career after marriage, balancing jobs and family. She became an accomplished legal secretary. Later, she was the personal secretary to the commanding general of Vandenberg Air Force Base, and afterwards was District Secretary for the Santa Maria, California School District.
In 1968 she and her husband Charles became Bend business owners. They purchased Mastercraft Dry Cleaners which they owned and operated successfully until their retirement. During that time they were also involved in breeding, racing and showing their quarter horses. Their horses won state champion a couple of times.
Lillian was active in Eastern Star, and was a Rainbow Mom. She was also an artist who studied and enjoyed painting. Lillian created many beautiful works which she bequeathed to family and friends. Reading was one of her passions. She was very well read and a great source of knowledge to all around her.
Lillian’s legacy of loving kindness, compassionate generosity, creativity and strength will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. A cherished, beloved wife and mother who adored her family and community, Lillian will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A family memorial and celebration will be held in honor of her life
