Liam Christian Pagel of La Pine, Or
March 28, 2004 - Nov. 18, 2020
Services: A Funeral Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in La Pine, at 11:00
am, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. An Open House style reception to follow.
Contributions may be made to:
Contributions would be appreciated and can be made to any Mid-Oregon Credit
Union branch in the name of Liam Pagel Memorial Fund.