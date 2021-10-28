Lester O. Gardner

January 20, 1947 - October 13, 2021

Les Gardner passed away peacefully at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. His wife of 46 years, Lynne Gardner, was by his side.

Les graduated from the United States Naval Academy. He and Lynne were married on January 25, 1975. Les loved to make people laugh. He was so proud of his personal license plate: “Wit Les.”

Les was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda Jepson, and his son Danny. He is survived by his wife, his first son Brian, and his sister Judy.

A Celebration of Life, Love and Humor will be held at Brooks Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 13, at noon. No flowers please.