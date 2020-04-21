Leslie Jackson Snyder of Bend, OR
Feb. 26, 1952 - Apr. 14, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals, Redmond 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: Services will be held at a later date.
