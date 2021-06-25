Les C. Simonson II
November 5, 1954 - June 7, 2021
Les C. Simonson II, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2021 in West Glacier, Montana. Les was born on November 5, 1954 in Ventura, California to his parents, Les C. Simonson, Sr. and Loretta Lois Simonson, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Debra, sons, Lester Simonson III (Alisha), Cody Simonson, grandson Del, and his sister Tammi (Mark). He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Margaret Berg, numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, and cousins.
Les and Debra were married in Thousand Oaks, CA on November 15, 1975. Shortly after that, they moved to Humboldt County, CA. Les’ job with Reid & Wright Lumber took them to Boulder, CO and eventually to Bend, OR. In 2009 Les and Debra moved to Kailua Kona, HI where he became a member of the Kona Sunrise Rotary Club. He loved being a Rotarian and was well known for his participation in various community projects. In 2017, they retired and began traveling the country in their fifth-wheel with their two dogs Otis and Kayla. Their travels took them to every state (except Alaska) and it was truly the trip of a lifetime. They were grateful everyday for the amazing journey they were able to experience and for the people they met.
Les’s greatest joy was his family. He adored his wife, loved his boys, daughter-in-law Alisha, and his amazing grandson Del. His accomplishments were many, but he should be known foremost as someone who was kind, humble, loyal, sincere, honest, and genuine.
Donations to Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Department will be accepted through a Go Fund Me page. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bend, OR and Kailua Kona, HI. GoFundMe for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital: