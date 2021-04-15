Leroy Eugene Hall
June 1, 1930 - November 20, 2020
Leroy Eugene Hall, age 90, passed away in Redmond, OR on November 20, 2020. He is greatly missed by family and friends.
He was born June 1, 1930 in Manhattan, Kansas to Franklin (Frank) and Anna Pearl (Maine) Hall. He was the oldest of four children. His parents moved the family to Foster, Oregon when he was nine years old. Leroy graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1949 and worked in the woods setting chokers and falling timber until he went into the service in 1951. He proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 when he was honorably discharged.
Leroy moved to Redmond in 1954 where he met his wife Anna Lee Renno. They were married July 7, 1954 and raised their family. Leroy worked in road construction, traveling all over Oregon until he retired in 1997. Leroy never knew a stranger and kept people laughing at his stories and jokes. He loved fishing, camping, gardening, and traveling with his dog “Bo”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, a daughter, his brother, and two sisters. He is survived by his three children, Loren (Jeanene) Hall of Redmond, Tana Gagnebin of Boise Idaho, Gena (Shawn) Huff of Redmond, six grandchildren, and two greatgrandchildren. Graveside service will be at 12:00 at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at the VFW Hall Redmond 1:00pm Saturday April 24, 2021.