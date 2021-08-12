Sorry, an error occurred.
Leroy E. Chastain of Lewiston, ID
May 6, 1939 - August 1, 2021
Arrangements:
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services:
Viewing will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM in the LDS chapel at 2555 Shevlin Park Rd., Bend, OR. Funeral services will begin at 12:30.
Contributions may be made to:
In lieu of flowers https://gofund.me/66fcc186
