Leroy E. Chastain of Lewiston, ID

May 6, 1939 - August 1, 2021

Arrangements:

Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services:

Viewing will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM in the LDS chapel at 2555 Shevlin Park Rd., Bend, OR. Funeral services will begin at 12:30.

Contributions may be made to:

In lieu of flowers https://gofund.me/66fcc186