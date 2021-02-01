Leroy “Dusty” Rhodes
December 12, 1925 - January 18, 2021
Leroy “Dusty” Rhodes, 95, of Las Cruces NM (Formerly long time Bend Resident) passed away into Jesus’ caring hands while at his son’s residence in Madras under Hospice care on January 18, 2021.
Mr. Rhodes enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII and received a Purple Heart during combat operations at Iwo Jima but continued to serve in the Navy deployed on his ship until the war’s end. Mr. Rhodes also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after the war. After the Korean War, Mr. Rhodes worked the next 20 years for the Burlington Northern railroad out of Bend before retiring and going into the Insurance Business. Mr. Rhodes was the very first State Farm Insurance agent in Bend Oregon retiring in 1988.
During his time in Bend, Mr. Rhodes was extensively involved in local philanthropic, civil, and school organizations. Mr. Rhodes was past President of the Bend Rotary Club, Past Master of Bend Lodge #139 AF & AM, Past Royal Patron and Grand Royal Patron of the Royal Order of the Amaranth (a Masonic philanthropic organization supporting Diabetes). Mr. Rhodes was always involved in one form or another with local sports organizations, whether keeping score for the Bend High and COCC basketball teams, working and arranging downs marker volunteers for the Bend Senior High football games, arranging vans and driving for the local high school baseball and American Legion baseball teams, Mr. Rhodes cherished these times the most becoming life long friends with the coaches, families and team players. Mr. Rhodes also volunteered with the Coast Guard Auxiliary frequently patrolling Lake Billy Chinook promoting boating safety.
After retirement from Insurance, Mr. Rhodes and his lovely wife Ione took to the world traveling in various forms, including spending 2 years living on their small boat circumnavigating the East Coast Intra-Coastal waterway.
Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Penelope Ione Rhodes. Mr. Rhodes is survived by his wife Ione M. Rhodes (Married 73 plus years), son and daughter-in-law Carl & Angela Rhodes of Madras, Grandsons Sawyer and Finnley Rhodes, Daughter & son-in-law Diane and Tom Peacor and granddaughter Katie Peacor of WA-DC. Services will be held at a later date in Las Cruces NM. Donations can be made to St. Charles Hospice. Autumn Funeral home was the attending funeral home.