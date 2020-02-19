May 11, 1929 - February 12, 2020
Leola Legg passed away February 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She valued her family most along with canine companion, Millie. She was born May 11, 1929, in Cambridge, Idaho, to Ray and Elma Westfall and graduated from Cambridge High School. She went on to marry World War II veteran Pryor App Legg, Jr, and raised four children while working as a server for many years at Mrs Beasley’s. Leola was enthusiastic about her flowers, gardens, birds and nature. She loved to talk about her childhood out on the ranch catching fish and creating animals out of the clouds.
She is survived by her sons, Byron (Toni), and Joe; daughter, Marsha; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Pryor; daughter, Vicky (Jim Fox); and great-grandson, Jonathan (Renee).
Viewing will be held February 21, 2020, 9 a.m. - noon, at Redmond Memorial Chapel. After viewing, Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., at Redmond Memorial Cemetery, followed by a meeting at the VFW Hall. Flowers may be sent to Redmond Memorial Chapel, or donations may be made to Hospice.