Lee Wickland
1926 - 2021
Lee died on April 13, 2021 of congestive heart failure. He was 94.
Lee was born Leonard Lee Wickland Jr in 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Leonard and Sylvia Wickland. He was the eldest of four children.
Lee was a veteran of WWII, stationed in Alaska with the Coast Guard. He studied engineering at Multnomah College. He had a long and respected career with the Bonneville Power Administration. Lee was a Line Construction Supervisor for BPA. He worked on most of the high lines in the Pacific Northwest. He and his crews built roads into very rough and hard to reach places, in order to build the high line towers, then they strung the power lines between the towers. He received several commendations for safety.
Lee was a bowler, and an avid golf player, and was still playing several games of bridge per week even into his 90’s.
Lee is survived by his sister Pat and his brother Bill, his daughter, Cheryl, stepdaughters, Pam Rice and Judy Goforth, and stepsons, Alan Mortlock and Michael Mortlock. He had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his sister Barbara, and his 3 wives, Opal, Joyce and Geri.
The family would like to thank the angels at the Partners in Care Hospice House, and Lee’s many friends and caregivers at Aspen Ridge Retirement. Lee loved a good joke, nature and animals, and especially birds of all kinds. Memorial contributions can be made to the High Desert Museum of Bend, Oregon or the Nature Conservancy