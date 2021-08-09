On the morning of July 24, 2021, Lawrence (Larry) Gerald Foster, a lifelong resident of Bend, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 94 years old. Larry was born to Eunice L. Nelson and Gerald C. Foster of Bend on April 30, 1927.
Larry attended Kenwood Elementary School in Bend. He later attended Benson Poly Tech in Portland just prior to enlisting. He proudly served in the United States Navy from September 1944 to June 1946. During this time of service, he was crew to the U.S.S. Kitkun Bay, an Escort Carrier that took part in the bombardment of Japan. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. After the war he received his GED.
In 1959 Larry married Mary “Dolores” Stewart. They had 5 children: Twila, Larry Jr., Bill, Deryle, and Debbie. In his younger days, Larry was quite the daredevil and adrenaline junkie. He took up mountaineering, rock climbing, flying, and had countless wild adventures. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a fantastic friend. Larry had many hobbies, which included golf, rockhounding, wood turning, hunting, fishing, and gardening. In fact, he was known as the “Glad Man,” for his beautiful Gladiolus bouquets. Larry enjoyed most of his retired winters traveling to Arizona with Dolores, where they had a secondary snow-bird family. During the spring and summer while home in Bend, he would enjoy weekly breakfasts with his wonderful friends, Ted, Carol, and Rosie, along with the Central Oregon chapter of the Band of Brothers.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dolores, brothers Howard and Lemuel, daughter Twila, and three sons Larry Jr., Bill, and Deryle.
He is survived by his brother Leon (Sylvia), sister Althea (Melvin), and his daughter Debbie (Terry) Fidler of Bend. Larry has 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry will be missed by all for the wonderful man he was.
At this time there are no services planned. His ashes along with those of his beautiful wife will be spread from a local peak and in the Pacific Ocean. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to The Central Oregon Band of Brothers, or to Partners in Care Hospice of Bend.