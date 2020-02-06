July 15, 1923 - January 16, 2020
Laverne Raymond Wiemer of Redmond, Oregon, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in St. Charles, Illinois, on July 15, 1923, to Leonard and Margaret (Linneman) Wiemer. LaVerne grew up in St. Charles and on January 1, 1944, married his high school sweetheart, Norma Glenn.
LaVerne proudly served his country as a pilot during World War II. After serving as an instructor pilot in Basic Training at Malden Air Base, Missouri, he deployed overseas and served in the China Burma India (CBI) Theater of Operations. As a C47 pilot he flew 260 sorties, mostly low altitude missions in combat areas dropping supplies to both Chinese and US forces facing Japanese forces. Many of the missions include flight over the famous “Hump” of the Himalayan Mountains. While flying in the CBI he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Asian Pacific Ribbon with three battle stars and the Presidential Citation Ribbon.
Upon his return from duty in Asia, LaVerne and Norma lived in the St. Charles area where he worked as a carpenter, building contractor, and in real estate sales. During these years he and Norma were blessed with three daughters. In 1953, the Wiemer family moved to a farm near Elburn, Illinois, where LaVerne farmed part-time while operating a general contractor business. The couple’s fourth child, a son, was born shortly after moving to the farm.
In 1970, the Wiemer family moved to Oregon and settled in the Eugene area. LaVerne resumed his career in real estate first, as a salesman, and later as a real estate broker. After seven years in the Willamette Valley, LaVerne and Norma ventured over the Cascades and spent their remaining years with homes near Sunriver, Bend, and finally Redmond. After Norma died, LaVerne lived in Kooskia, Idaho, with his son and daughter-in-law.
LaVerne enjoyed many years of traveling and camping. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, and was an avid fly fisherman. He was an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) as well as the Nature Conservancy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
LaVerne is survived by daughters, Lynn Wolfe (Ted) of Bend, and Nancy Houle (Ed) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son, Joel Wiemer (Julie) of Kooskia, Idaho; son-in-law, Gary Hellwege of Tigard, Oregon; eight grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Norma, his loving wife of over 71 years; his parents; sisters, Lorraine Sauber and Jean Wiemer; his brother, Francis Wiemer, and daughter, Patricia Hellwege.
The family requests that contributions in lieu of flowers be made in LaVerne’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.