September 10, 1956 - August 3, 2022
Laura Coats died August 3, 2022 with her sons and family at her bedside. She was 65 years old.
Laura was born in Bend on September 10, 1956 to Robert L. Coats and Joyce Coats. She was the fourth of eight children (6 girls and 2 boys). Laura graduated from Bend Senior High School. During her senior year she was the #1 girl's singles tennis player.
After graduation she married Mike Stowell and moved to Corvallis to attend Oregon State University with her husband. They had their son, Andy in 1978 before divorcing a few years later. Her second son, Ben was born in 1986. Laura worked for her mother's fabric store (Mountain Country Mercantile in Bend) when Andy and Ben were young. Laura spent many years working for her father's construction company, R. L. Coats Construction as a teenager flagging on road construction projects before graduating to Commercial Paving Supervisor bidding on smaller paving projects in Central Oregon. After her father passed away in 1998 and the company was sold, Laura transitioned to working as a checker at Ray's Grocery on Bend's west side for the next 13 years. Laura loved interacting with dozens of customers each day and had many crazy, entertaining stories of her time there. When Ray's closed, Laura then worked at both Albertson's North and Natural Grocers.
Laura was a very accomplished gardener for most of her adult life. She grew everything from fruits and vegetables to flowers, shrubs and trees. Laura and her sisters would often drive to the Willamette Valley to visit the Oregon Gardens, iris and peony farms and multiple nurseries.
Laura was a very independent person and although she did marry again briefly (John Schilling), she seemed most content when she was on her own. In the past few years she traveled to Mexico and Ireland. She also moved to Corvallis and Baker City for short periods of time before returning to Bend when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Only a month before she passed she threw a birthday party for two of her sisters having prepared all the food and decorations.
Laura was preceded in death by both of her parents and her youngest brother, Wade Coats. Survivors include her sons, Andy Stowell (Echo) of Redmond, Washington and Ben Coats of Twisp, Washington, her siblings: Robert Coats (Bobbie) of Poynette, Wisconsin, Donna Curry (David) of Iowa City, Iowa, Judy Coats of Bend, Roberta Bowles (Scott) of Bend, Annette Chunn (John) of Bend, Lynda Sellers (Mike) of Mosier, Oregon, Becky Weber (Dave) of Bend as well as multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. Most importantly, her grandson Jason Stowell who gave her many years of happiness visiting and caring for him. Next to Jason, Ben's dog, "Gauge" was her favorite houseguest.
Our family would like to extend a special Thank You to her physicians, Dr. Dawson, Dr. Braich, Dr. Pearson and Dr. Murphy as well as her nurse Amber and social worker Willow at Hospice. They all provided Laura with an unlimited amount of support during her terminal illness.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, Oregon 97701.