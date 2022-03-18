Larry Curry passed away suddenly on March 4, 2022, doing what he loved most, riding dirt bikes with his buddy(s) in the Arizona desert.
Larry was always looking for an adventure, whether it be taking the back roads to a new destination, running marathons, salmon fishing at the coast, rock crawling in the Nevada desert, pit crewing for off road trucks and dirt bikes and too many more to list.
Larry met the love of his life, Kathleen Jeanne, in 1976 and married August 21, 1981, after moving to La Pine with their son Donovan. They built a beautiful home on the little Deschutes and still reside in the same home today. With the harsh Central Oregon winters, Larry and Kathleen built a second home in Mesquite, Nevada, where they spent their winters.
Larry was always there to lend a hand to anyone and everyone. He was lucky enough to have more friends than one could even count.
The career path for Larry was vast, from truck driving as a young man to a successful builder in Central Oregon for many years. Later, Larry moved into the wireless communications industry and developed infrastructure in Idaho, Washington and Texas.
Larry loved going to car shows and became a collector himself. His original truck being a 65 Chevy, which was his daily driver for many years and was later restored, was just one of many vehicles Larry prided himself on. Others included an early 1970's convertible Karmann Ghia, a 1940 Chevy Special Deluxe and Larry was most recently in the midst of restoring an old Studebaker.
The loss of Larry will leave a vacant spot in the hearts of all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Donovan; daughter-in-law, Melissa and two grandsons; Austin Parker and Fischer Curry. Larry is also survived by his sister, Judy Curry and nephew, Eli Whitley.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer at the family home in La Pine.