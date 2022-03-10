Lari (Larry) Diane Crimins Hodecker passed away on March 3, 2022 after several recent hospitalizations.
Lari was born to Jack & Grace Crimins on November 7, 1935 in Walla Walla, WA, the nearest hospital to Milton. She grew up in Milton-Freewater and attended Oregon State for one year. She met John Hodecker in Seaside, when a bunch of Oregon State college kids were in town.
She married John on January 1, 1956 in Milton-Freewater and spent two years living in Arizona while he was in the Army. Then they moved to Redmond and have lived there ever since, except for wintering in Palm Desert for many years. They raised two children, Lynn & Greg who have spent many years living in Redmond as adults.
Lari worked as a secretary until having children and then became a full-time wife & mother. When first moving to Redmond she was part of the Jaycettes, a group of young adults that did community projects. She was a member and Deacon of the Community Presbyterian Church. She was also very active at the Juniper Golf Club and was president of the ladies' group. Lari and John traveled to many places around the world. In her free time, she created many oil paintings to cover the walls in both of their homes.
Lari is survived by her husband, John; daughter & husband, Lynn & Tim Townsend; son & wife, Greg & Angela Hodecker, four grandchildren, April Hutcheson, Jill Auxier, Julia Thomsen & Michael Hodecker; and six great-grand kids, Zachary & Lindsey Hutcheson, Rosco & Grant Auxier and Vahn & Bjorn Thomsen.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice or Community Presbyterian Church.