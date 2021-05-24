L. Colleen (Harkins) Pickett
March 17, 1922 - May 13, 2021
L. Colleen (Harkins) Pickett died peacefully in the early morning of May 13, 2021 at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, Bend, Oregon. She was born at the family home in Liberal, Barton County, Missouri on March 17, 1922 to Buford and Beulah (Murray) Harkins. She married Roy Jennings Pickett , July 8, 1940 at her parents’ house. Two hours later they left for California, where Roy worked in the early days of aerospace, to begin married life. The couple resided in Glendale and Yucaipa for several years, moving north to Sacramento until retirement took them to Bend, Oregon. Roy predeceased her on March 20, 2002. She is survived by her children: Robert Pickett and Chris (William) Weatherman of Bend, and Catherine Pickett of Edmonds, WA; her niece, Carolyn (John) Kretzer of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren: William (Paige) Weatherman and Robin (Alex) Robinson of the Bend area, and Kari (Robert) Kern of Portland, OR; 10 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.