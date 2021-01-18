Kyle Jacob Willett of Vancouver, WA; Formally of the Bend/Redmond area
August 18, 2001 - December 24, 2020
Arrangements:
Arrangement entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.com
Services:
No services are planned at this time.
Contributions may be made to:
In lieu of flowers, a donation fund has been set up in his name through the YMCA, a place he spent hours playing the game he loved. If you would like to donate, please cut and paste the link below. It is a little tricky, you will need to check the "Dedicate this donation" box. Then choose in Memory of and type in Kyle Willett.
https://operations.daxko.com/online/5155/OnlineGivingDonation.mvc