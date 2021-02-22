In Memory of Kristina Lynne Welsch
I have many fond memories of Kristina Lynne Welsch of Bend from the years I knew her, 2014 - 2017. This is a tribute to Kristina, the impression she made on me and my memories from her later years in Bend. Kristina, the kindest of souls, passed at the age of 43 on September 9, 2017.
Kristina loved discovery and adventure, experiences that show the depth and beauty of life. I’ll never forget hikes on sunny days with her to places in the Cascades like Clear Lake, Lucky Lake, Chush Falls, the Metolius River, and Todd Lake. Sometimes she would take her Pomeranians, Chester and Faffy, with Chester riding in a doggy pack as he got older. Kristina was in great shape and could hike faster than most people. She never worried about not having a map or flashlight--she just set out on the trail to explore. She would find new spots in her hiking book, like Gearhart Mountain or Linton Falls, which takes a scramble to get to. With the promise of a pristine place, she wouldn’t think twice about going. She also loved music, and loved listening to it in her house, in her car, or at concerts in Drake Park or other spots in Bend. She would often sing along, and she had great taste. A favorite song was John Prine’s “Paradise.” From where she lived close to Drake Park, she loved to walk downtown for community events and art walks. Beautiful spots in Bend like the River Trail or Shevlin Park were among her favorites too. She attended a church in Bend, had deep faith, and loved to share ideas about spirituality. She practiced yoga almost every day and was always interested in learning more about the world and herself, always trying to make the world a better place. She loved the environment, so it saddened her to hear of habitat destruction or of animals being mistreated. Her great love for furry creatures showed in the affection she gave her dogs and her cat, Walter, also known as “Boots.”
Kristina had the affirming, gentle spirit of a truly special person, someone you will always hold in your heart. No one will forget her good-natured grin, her sincerity, or her desire to do good in the world. Every time we visit a beautiful, wild place or experience the kindness of a beloved pet or animal, we honor her memory. She is so dearly missed.
John Groves
February 2021