DECEMBER 27, 1928 - FEBRUARY 4, 2020
Kitty Warner, the only child of John and Ruth Bruns, was raised in Camp Sherman, Oregon, near the Metolius River. Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma died as she lived, orchestrating everything right up until her final breath when all of her kids were with her.
Kitty was one of three or four students attending a one room grade school in Camp Sherman. She went on to graduate from Sisters High School in 1945, and then attended Lewis and Clark College.
Kitty married her first husband, Wayne Korish, in 1947, and together they brought six children into the world. After Wayne’s untimely death in 1962, Kitty moved her ragged bunch to Bend so she could work full-time. Around the same time, she adopted a seventh child.
Kitty married Duke Warner in 1968. They had a wonderful life together until Duke’s passing in 2005. Kitty and Duke established Duke Warner Realty in 1967. The company continues on, now in its 53rd year in Central Oregon.
Kitty’s interests in her younger years included horseback riding, her Women’s Trail Riding group, gardening, traveling, and camping. Above all, her main focus was her family, and she never forgot a birthday.
Kitty was preceded in death by her husbands; one daughter, Barbara Mann; daughter-in-law, Linda Warner; and son-in-law, David Kirbs. She is survived by six children, Kit Korish (wife, Marjo), Pat Korish (wife, Terry), Lisa Kirbs, Kris Warner, Kim Warner, and Lynn Warner (husband, Daren Parker). She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At her request, there will be no service. We will all gather for a toast at the family place in Camp Sherman, later in the Spring. Memorial donations are welcome at Partners in Care Hospice, Humane Society of Central Oregon, and Deschutes Land Trust.
