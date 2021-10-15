Kiefer Ross Leutschaft

The lights went out and time stood still on October 3, 2021, when Kiefer lost his batt le with Asperger’s, depression, and anxiety. He leaves behind his loving parents (Brian & Julie), sister (Adelaide) & brother (Colin) along with grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins too many to count. The world will miss his infectious laugh, expressive eyes, and big heart. Kiefer was an Econ graduate from the University of Oregon and worked at his own business High Desert Electronics and was a Wildland Firefighter for GFP Enterprises in Sisters, Oregon. He just returned from a trip to New Orleans where he provided hurricane recovery relief for those devastated by Hurricane Ida. He loved the Oregon Ducks, the Portland Trailblazers, the central Oregon landscape, hiking, fishing, snowboarding and travel. He spent many joyful days attending various music festivals such as Coachella, Bumbershoot, and Sasquatch. He organized the Polar Plunge events to raise funds for Special Olympics. He will be missed dearly by friends and family. Our hearts are shattered into irreparable pieces but alas our boy is finally at peace.
A celebration of life open to the community will be held at Community Presbyterian Church (529 NW 19th St. - www.redmondcpc.org) on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2 p.m.