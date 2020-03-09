June 16, 1945 - February 13, 2020
Kenny Salminen, 74, of LaPine, OR passed away suddenly the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born June 16, 1945 to Leonard Jalmar and Ellen Salla Anna Salminen in Astoria, OR, living his childhood years in Gearhart, OR. Kenny learned to work at an early age and developed an admirable work ethic which carried on throughout his life.
Kenny leaves behind his wife, Paula; daughter, Kandace (Randy) Baron; grandchildren, Nate, Amelia, Sam and Charlotte; his nieces, Rebecca Rutledge and Debra Carmichael; his nephew, Tim Ivey; cousins; Paula’s family; and his many, many friends he made in his travels.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Ellen; his sister and her husband, Jeannette and Dwayne Rutledge and his in-laws, Eldon and Verda Mae Mortensen.
A memorial will be held Mar.14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the American Legion Post #45, 52532 Drafter Road in La Pine, OR. There will also be a memorial in Craig, CO this summer.
Contributions can be made to the LaPine Rural Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 10, LaPine, OR 97739 (541-536-2935)