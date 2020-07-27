KENNETH DONALD MOOR
September 6, 1958 - July 20, 2020
Kenneth D. Moor, age 61, of Redmond, Oregon, passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born September 6, 1958, to Helen Moor Ball and Jack Moor in Redmond, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife, Raylene Myers Moor; his son, Michael Moor; his daughter, Tiffany Moor; grandsons, Luke, Grayson and Sylas; his mother & stepfather, Helen and Ron Ball; sisters, Cathy Hammack Thomas and Patty Moor Breitbach; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Moor.
Kenny graduated from Redmond High School in 1976. He was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office “Shop With A Cop” program.
Make checks payable to: Deschutes County SWAC and mail to 63333 W Hwy 20, Bend, OR 97703.