Kenneth Dale Stevens, 89, of Bend, OR passed away in his home surrounded by family on July 31, 2021. He was born June 16, 1932, in Stockton Kansas to Alvin and Fannie Stevens. He moved to Bend in 1945 where he worked with his father at the Bend Shoe Clinic and as a firefighter for the US forest service. He graduated from Bend high school in 1950 and attended COCC on a football scholarship. He then joined the army and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He met his wife, Patricia Stevens, in Colorado Springs at a USO dance and married her on June 18, 1955 in her home town of Pueblo Colorado. After being discharged from the Army they made their home in Bend. Upon his return to Bend he worked for Hershey and Kirby. He purchased his first restaurant, the Tom Tom Drive Inn in 1958, and later in 1962 he purchased the Tom Tom Motor Inn. He later went on to purchase the Arctic Circle in 1965 and the Superior Cafe in 1966. During this time he also earned his pilots license and flew as a fire spotter for the US forest service. He originally retired in 1970, until being brought out of retirement in 1972, to open Original Joe’s Restaurant. He retired again in 1976.
He loved to trap shoot, spending winters trap shooting in Arizona and quail hunting. He was inducted into the ATA Trap Shooter Hall of Fame in 2013, winning many championships and being on the PITA All Star team. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was still climbing chucker hills until the age of 85.
His wife Patricia preceded him in death on November 21, 2014. He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Barrows (Ken) and Deanna Stevens (Jeff Edwards) of Bend, and two grandchildren Nicole Rukaveno- Cooper (Wyzeas) of Beaverton, and Christopher Rukaveno of Bend. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.
Ken was loved and respected by many friends, employees and family.
Friends and family will gather for a remembrance of both Ken and Pat on September 11, 2021 at 2 PM at his home in Bend. Please RSVP by September 1st, with Debbie, via email at thelmabird@hotmail.com or by phone at 541-388-3818.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Ken Stevens to the Bend Trap Club, PO Box 7774 Bend, OR. 97708.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Kenneth Dale Stevens, please visit our Tribute Store.