Keith Robert Battleson
August 2, 1944 - May 21, 2020
Keith was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, OR, grew up in the Willamette Valley, and graduated from South Eugene High School. He attended the University of Washington; however quickly returned to Eugene after his love of skiing was exposed, where he attended and graduated from the University of Oregon. This caused quite an internal struggle with future Ducks/ Dawg football games. Fortunately, the UO spirit won out and he was a football season ticket holder for years, cheering on his Ducks.
Keith began his professional career with Lybrand, Ross Bros. & Montgomery (now known as Price Waterhouse Coppers – PwC) in Eugene, San Francisco, and Portland and later moved to Central Oregon in the early 70s to work with Brooks Resources to further feed his love of skiing and the Central Oregon life style. After some time, Keith went back to Public Accounting. He retired in 2010.
Keith is survived by wife of 51 years, Lois Battleson, daughter, Kris Battleson (Jon Skramstad) of Ocean Springs, MS, son, Jay Battleson (Rebecca Rosbrook Battleson) of Bend, favorite granddaughter, Kora Battleson, and his brother, Kraig Battleson (Kathie Simpson) of Portland. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Francis Battleson and his brother, Kirk Battleson.
Since many of Keith’s Friday afternoons were spent with Lois buying food to fi ll up their green bag, contributions in Keith’s name may be made to the Bend Food Project, 61511 Tam McArthur Loop, Bend, OR 97702. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswongerreynolds.com.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In the meantime, may the Corner Club at the PT toast to him often.