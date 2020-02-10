April 12, 1976 - November 9, 2019
On November 9, 2019, Keith Carroll Cotton, loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully at his home after valiantly battling brain cancer. Keith was born on April 12, 1976, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Byron and Pam Cotton. He was the oldest of three children.
Keith graduated from Bend High School in 1994. Afterwards he attended the University of Oregon where he majored in Literature. Keith then moved to Olympia, Washington, to attend The Evergreen State College, and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science.
In 2001, Keith started working at the Washington State Department of Transportation. He worked in several different offices, including Planning, Environmental Services and Public Transportation.
The Chair of the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee has sponsored a memorial resolution honoring Keith. The resolution will be read on the floor of the Washington State Senate on February 10. Keith leaves his wife, Megan; children, Grace and William; his grandfather, Walter Cotton; parents, Byron and Pam Cotton; siblings, Matthew Cotton (Ellen), and Jenny Purscelley (Ryan); several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Services were held November 23, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Olympia. Donations may be made to Swedish Foundation’s Seattle Brain Cancer Walk.