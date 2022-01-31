Katy Griffin passed away on January 25th after a long and hard-fought 8-year battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. She was 78 years old.
Katy was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina on April 15, 1943 to Mack J. Cook and Elizabeth “Boots” Cook. She graduated as a majorette from R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston, Salem and attended University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida before becoming a flight attendant (excuse me, a stewardess) for United Airlines. Katy enjoyed snow skiing and hiking – especially on her annual trip with her girlfriends back in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
Katy and Tom were married in Atlanta, Georgia in 1980. They blended two beautiful families together for life. She is survived by her husband, Tom Griffin, and four wonderful children – David George of Raleigh, North Carolina, Lisa Branch of Bend, Kristi Preston of San Clemente, California, and Amy Griffin of Los Cerrillos, New Mexico. Further, she is survived by five super special grandchildren – Keenan Branch of Bend, Rylan Branch of Bend, Timothy Preston of San Clemente, California, Lois Preston of San Clemente, California, and Thomas George of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Prior to the beginning of her health battle, Katy enjoyed 13 years with Century 21 of Bend. Also, during that time, she was very active with the Newcomers Association in Bend, serving as President in her last year before retirement from the real estate business.
Her personality and genuine smile could light up a room in an instant. She loved and enjoyed her friends and she was always a loving and caring soul.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Partners in Care of Bend, OR – 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.