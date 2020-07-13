Kathy Anderson
July 18, 1964 - July 7, 2020
After 20 years of battling cancer, Kathy Anderson died in her home. She will be remembered by all her family as a sweet and loving person. She was humble yet strong and was an example for us all regarding how to show love and respect to everyone. The Lord has called his “Sweet One” home.
She is survived by her husband, Eric; sons, Jacob and Mason; mother, Beverly and brothers, Micheal and Mario.
Memorial service will be scheduled with New Hope church at a later date. Baird Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Donations in Kathy’s name may be made to Partners In Care, Bend and Cancer Services/St. Charles Foundation.