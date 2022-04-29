November 3, 1944 - March 13, 2022

She will be remembered fondly for her love of reading the bible and watching the news. Survived by her five daughters Peggy, Amber, Diana, Patricia & Kathleen, 15 adored grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren, Siblings: Linda, Shirl & Charles, numerous nephews, nieces and friends. The family will hold a private memorial.