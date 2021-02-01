Kathleen Emma St. Clair
June 3, 1934 - January 19, 2021
Kathleen Emma St. Clair passed away on January 19th 2021 in Bend Oregon. She was 86 years old. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was also a life-long friend to many.
Kathleen was born in Milwaukie Oregon on June 3, 1934. It was in Milwaukie where she met Norman F. St. Clair, the true love of her life. Kathleen and Norman were married December 19, 1952 where they began their family and lived until 1977 when they purchased Wickiup Junction Store in La Pine Oregon. Kathleen was a proud partner and business owner alongside Norman for 32 years.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Norman and her oldest child Kathie Shephard. She is survived by her other three children Vicki Russell (Tom); Jeffrey J. St. Clair; and Patty Lemapu (Kimo) as well as 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. Kathleen was the rock of the family, she loved each and everyone of us and we all felt her love deeply. The most important things in her life were her faith in our Lord and her family.
She is and always will be deeply loved and missed.