Kathleen “Cass” Lynn Humphrey
April 2021
Kathleen “Cass” Lynn Humphrey of Portland, Oregon - the youngest daughter of Lyle “Pat” Kinser Dixon and Bette Beryl Zeller-passed away in April 2021 at 72 years old.
Cass was unfailingly supportive, kind, and loving to all who knew her, and had a great sense of humor to boot. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone (aside from certain politicians who shall remain nameless).
A graduate of the University of California, Long Beach, Cass was a brilliant medical technician, and held positions at Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., St. Charles Health System in Bend, Ore., and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in Portland, Ore. Cass was a professional-level chef, whipping up Julia Child-worthy meals for her family and friends in her home kitchen. She loved hiking, traveling, reading, art, and visiting museums and wonderful restaurants. A longtime vegetarian and lover of animals, Cass always strove to do her best for our planet and its neediest people. Throughout her life, she was a faithful volunteer at the Assistance League nonprofit in Greater Portland, Ore.; in Bend, Ore.; and in Long Beach, Calif. When she lived in Long Beach, Cass was the Director of the Children’s Museum.
But Cass’s greatest joy in life was undoubtedly her adoring family, who are heartbroken by her loss. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; three perfect grandchildren; two siblings and siblings-in-law; and her beloved cat, Ruby. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private memorial service will be held this summer for immediate family; in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assistance League of Greater Portland, Ore.