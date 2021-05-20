Karen Sue Wilson of Bend, OR
April 10, 1948 - Jan 31, 2021
Services:
No services planned at this time
Contributions may be made to:
Donations can be made to Shriners Hospital and the Humane Society of Central Oregon
