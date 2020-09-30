Karen Kay Scott
1943 - 2020
Karen Kay Scott went to our Lord on Sept. 23, 2020.
Karen was born to Floyd and Lucille Clark of Aurora, Colorado on June 30, 1943.
She is survived by her husband, John Scott of 36 years; a brother, Larry Clark; sons, Steven S. Boham (Stacie) of Amarillo, Texas; and Bruce Boham (Molley) of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; 6 grandchildren; and 3 greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Lucille Clark.
Karen was a very gracious and loving member of the Redmond Oregon community for 44 years. She worked for Cascade Medical Clinic for 12 years and retired from the accounting department of COIC after 22 years.
She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, and reading. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.