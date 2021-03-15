Justin Douglas Ward
July 17, 1977 - March 7, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Justin Douglas Ward announces his unexpected death on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the age of 43.
Justin was born in Bend on July 17, 1977, attended Bend Senior High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Portland in 2000. He moved back to Bend soon after graduation, worked in the family business and has most recently built a successful business, WATT Construction with his Brother-in-Law, Aaron Platt.
As a native Oregonian, Justin loved the outdoors from a young age and carried on his passion for hunting, fishing, horseback riding, boating and snow skiing with his wife and boys. At home you’d fi nd him with his three sons looking for new adventures. You could often fi nd Justin, Amy and the boys spending time hunting and fishing at the Dowell Ranch and other places across Oregon and Idaho. Justin was an incredible father who was often found dancing and singing with his boys or teaching them how to be a great outdoorsmen like he was.
Justin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 10 years, Amy and his precious boys, Zane (7), Colt (5) and Sky (3), his Mother-in-Law Patty (Mike) Begin, Father-in-Law
Winton Platt , Brother-in-Laws Aaron (Kristen) Platt and Randy (Valerie) Platt , his parents Kim and Sally Ward, his sisters, Donna (Andy) Moore, Dayna (Jake) Ralston and Jessica Ward. Justin will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends and co-workers.
The Memorial Service will be located at Niswonger-Reynolds Chapel 105 NW Irving Ave, Bend, OR 97701
• Saturday, March 13 at 9:00 Viewing in Funeral Home 9:30 -11:00AM Service in Chapel for family and friends of Amy & Justin Ward.
• Saturday, March 13 at 12:00PM - 1:30PM for family and friends of the Ward Family. Memorial donations in memory of Justin can be made to: The Boys 529 College Savings Plans.
Donati on links available on Niswonger-Reynolds website. Mary McCool’s Swim School, 61900 Gosney Rd, Bend.