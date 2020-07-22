Justa (Marie) White of Redmond, OR
Jan. 21, 1975 - July 15, 2020
Arrangements: Arrangement entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.comc
Services: Private family services will be held.
Justa (Marie) White of Redmond, OR
Jan. 21, 1975 - July 15, 2020
Arrangements: Arrangement entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.comc
Services: Private family services will be held.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.