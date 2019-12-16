“June” Atsuko (Ueda) Martel, beloved wife and mother, was born May 2, 1930, in Honjo, Japan and went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019.

She met her husband, Joe while he served in the United States Army. They married in 1951 and raised their children, Joseph Jr. and Sandra Lou in San Diego before moving to Bend, Oregon in 2001.

In addition to working as a seamstress and in the aerospace industry, she excelled as an artist and author. She published In My Day and Japanese version Watashi no Ichinichi illustrating her childhood in Japan and Joe’s in New England, and recently Brandy’s New Home.

June Atsuko is dearly missed by her loving husband, Joe; her son, Joe Jr. (wife Barbara); her daughter, Sandy (husband Paul); grandchildren Joe III, Ray, Jemma, and Ethan; and seven great-grandchildren.

Despite incredible external challenges, June and Joe created a timeless and inspiring love story for the ages. June’s pure love for others, unfailing faith in God and ability to see the positive blessings in difficulties has inspired her loved ones to “Ganbatte Kudasai” - keep trying and never give up.

No services will be held. Baird Funeral Homes in Bend is entrusted with arrangements.

Donations may be made to Partners In Care Hospice in Bend.