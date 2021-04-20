Julie Winters Ellington
April 15, 1957 - March 11, 2021
Beautiful, petite, stronger than heck, best muscles ever, exercise fanatic, strong willed, gracious, quick witted, assertive, resourceful, successful professional glass blower, adventurer, golfer, snow and water skier, sailor, kayaker, fly fisherman, dog lover, reader, musician & bass player, San Francisco Bay Area, Lake Tahoe, Portland, Bend, Dunsmuir, unbelievable bread maker, home and garden design enthusiast, fabulous entertainer, connoisseur and chef of gourmet foods, fine wines, exotic tequila and signature Ellington cocktails, the kindest and most giving daughter, sister, friend and wife, Lover of life.
Our Jules.