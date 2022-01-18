Julie Hunter, age 60 of Bend died Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home in Rancho Mirage, California from cancer. She was born February 12, 1961, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Darrell and Beverly Hunter.
Julie attended Three Lakes High School in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. After graduation, she worked at the Coca Cola plant in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. In the mid 80’s she took a cross country trip with her best friend, Cathy Hayter, where they stumbled upon Bend. They fell in love with Bend and eventually relocated. Julie was incredibly fond of animals and when her dog became ill, she spoke with a veterinarian, who told her the dog food she was buying was making her dog ill. Julie educated herself about pet nutrition and wanted to help others have happy and healthy pets. She and Cathy began a dog food delivery service, which led to her creating Bend Pet Express. She created BPE to educate and provide pet owners with quality food and supplies. In 2019, she sold her business after 26 years, to her nephew, Ryan.
Julie loved watching football, particularly the Green Bay Packers. She followed professional golf and tennis, as well. She enjoyed playing pickleball, golfing, hiking, kayaking, camping, building puzzles, snuggling her pets, and spending time with her friends and family.
Julie is survived by her stepmother, Nancy Hunter of Sugar Camp, Wisconsin; sisters, Kathy (Troy) Huber of Sugar Camp, Chrisie Hunter of Bend; nephews and niece, Ryan (Katherine) Kwaterski of Bend, Bradley Kwaterski (Kyle Dunning) of Austin, Texas, and Ashley (Brandon) Netzer of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Julie was preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters Joanie Fairfield and her identical twin sister, Judie Kwaterski; brother Paul Hunter; and nephew, Jason Fairfield.