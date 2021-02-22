Judith “Judy” Lynn Christopher
May 5, 1939 - January 30, 2021
Judy Christopher was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a joyful laugh and beautiful smile. She was happiest on her ranch with her husband Pinky, taking care of their horses, cows, and adorable little dogs. She was born in Downers Grove, IL near Chicago, the youngest of three sisters. Her family relocated to Central Oregon when she was 19.
Judy was an accomplished horsewoman from an early age, winning over 200 awards in her lifetime. She belonged to many equine clubs, including AQHA, NWQHA, COQHA & COCHA. While her heart was always on the ranch, she was a career woman as well. After successfully starting the jobs program for Sunriver Resort, Judy went on to be a job counselor for the State of Oregon, until she retired. Always fashionable, Judy took a part-time job at Macy’s during retirement. When she finally stopped working, she could often be found sitting on her porch, cocktail in hand and dog in her lap, after tending to her beloved yard.
Judy and Pinky married over 47 years ago, bringing together their two children, Kellie and Ron. The family grew larger, louder, and more full of fun as time went on. They loved going to the Pendleton Round Up with their dear friends, attending almost every year.
No one was closer to Judy than her only daughter Kellie, who was by her side during her final days. She is survived by her husband Gerald “Pinky”, daughter Kellie (Lance), step son Ron (Lore) and grandchildren Alexis (Chris), Charlie (Sheryl) and Evan and great-grandchildren Eliot, Paisley and Callan.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia (Bob) Simmons and Patricia (Hoy) Fultz, and her parents, Waldo and Alice Bail.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a memorial is being postponed until friends and family can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Humane Society of Central Oregon (https://hsco.org/).
We will forever love Judy, and she will carry on through her stories and our memories