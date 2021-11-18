Judith “Judy” Ann Chappelle

Judith Elwell Chappelle, age 83, of Bend, Oregon, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in 1938 in St Paul, Minnesota to David and Virginia Elwell. Judy’s parents moved the family to California when she was a child. At 17 she married William R Seliger. The couple had three children. Judy loved the outdoors and all sports. The family moved to Aspen in the early 1960s and later to Vail, eventually returning to Dana Point. Judy and Bob eventually divorced, and Judy remarried Jerry Chappelle. After Jerry’s passing in 2012, Judy moved to Bend to be near family. Judy was an animal lover at heart, kind, loving, and a most giving person. Judy is lovingly remembered by her son Robert and his wife, Kathy; son Michael and daughter Elizabeth; Grandson Tyler Seliger and his wife Hilary; granddaughter Kalie Whitcomb and her husband Ryan. Great-grandchildren Lily, Brody, Duke, Emerson and Grace. Judy will be laid to rest in Pilot Butte Cemetery. Thank You Partners in Care. Donations should be sent to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
