Judith “Judi” Graf, age 74, passed away on December 16th after a short but hard-fought battle with lung cancer. She was born on November 6, 1946 in Portland, Oregon to Daniel Jr. and Irene (Hibbs) Browning.
She was the beloved mother to David (Jackie) Bennett , Jason Bennett , and Jennifer (Tim) Plant.
Proud grandmother of Nicholas, David Jr., Kirsti , Kayli, and Haley Bennett , and Bennett and Adam Plant. And great-grandmother to Mikhail Adkison.
Dearly loved sister of Daniel Browning III, Danene (Ralph) Johnson, Harold (Nancy) Browning, and Robert (Eileen) Browning.
She spent her lifetime working in the service industry, which well matched her servant heart. She was very proud to have been the owner and operator of the Barlow Trail Inn in Welches in years past.
There will be no service at Judi’s request and her family will privately honor her in their own manner. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Partners in Care Bend, partnersbend.org