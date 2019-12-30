July 18, 1940 - December 3, 2019

Judith Ann Morgan (‘Judy’) passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2019, at the age of 79 years old. Born in 1940 on July 18th in Portland, Oregon, she lived her entire life in the Pacific Northwest, most recently in Port Angeles, Washington then Redmond and Bend, Oregon. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Leigh Morgan and Melinda Morgan Thomas, her son-in-law, Robb Thomas, her three grandchildren Alexa, Brandon, and Cole Thomas, and by her sister-in-law, Michaele Greene.

Judy was an outgoing and generous family member and friend to many. She was a fierce advocate of her daughters and grandchildren, and was quick with empathy and care for those less fortunate than herself. She gave much of her limited resources to charity. She also had a special way with animals, lovingly raising many horses, cats and dogs over the years. Throughout her life, she was actively engaged with the communities that she lived. In the early 1970’s, she organized the first recycling center in Camas, Washington. In her later years she became an active supporter of progressive political causes including promoting civil rights for the LGBTQ community.

Judy loved to ski and swim, and was inducted into the Cleveland High School Athletic Hall of Fame (Portland, OR) as well as the Oregon Interscholastic Athletic Hall of Fame for her athletic achievements including setting a world record in the 25 meter butterfly while in high school. She loved international travel and visited China, Russia, New Zealand, Japan, England, the Cook Islands, and Mexico. She worked as a travel agent for many years as well.

Judy was the first in her family to go to college, earning a B.A. in History at Oregon State University where she was president of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Robert J. Morgan after college and they remained friends after their marriage ended.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Mt. Batchelor Memory Care, whose care and support we will always remember with deep gratitude.

A private Celebration of Judy’s life will be held on December 22nd in Bend, Oregon, with family and close friends. Donations may be made in her honor to the Humane Society of Central Oregon or Alzheimer’s Association.