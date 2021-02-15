Judith Ann Clark
August 8, 1943 - January 27, 2021
Judith Ann Clark “Judi” was born on August 8, 1943 in White Salmon, Washington to Arvel Hank Griffith and Dorothea Jean Griffith. She was the second of six children. Judi spent the later years of her childhood in San Francisco where she attended Balboa High School and was on the Fencing Team. She graduated in 1961.
Judi married Joe Elmer Clark on March 8, 1969. Joe’s Naval Career took them to San Diego, California, Farmington, New Mexico and back to San Diego. After retirement they moved to Bend, Oregon and Terrebonne, Oregon.
Always active, Judi served as the Ombudsman (liaison between a ships Captain, Crew and families) for the USS St. Paul CA73 and later for the USS Agerholm DD846.
Upon Joe’s retirement from the United States Navy, the family sett led in Bend where Judi’s grandparents and great grandparents homesteaded and are buried. They started their own business, J & J Clark Trucking. Always up for a challenge, Judi got her own commercial license. She was awarded the “Million Mile Safe Driver” award from Malone Freight Lines out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Judi loved Genealogy and spent over 35 years researching family history. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Judi also loved to travel, read and camp. Sewing was her passion and her gift. She was an incredibly talented seamstress. Turning her love for sewing into a business, Judi created wedding dresses, clothing, quilts, window treatments for Interior Designers around Central Oregon and more. She also loved to garden and became a Master Gardener through the Oregon State University Extension Service.
Judi passed away under the care of Hospice on Jan. 27, 2021, with her husband, daughters and granddaughter, Rachel, by her side. She is survived by her husband, Joe, and their three children; daughters, Donora (Jeffrey) Winters of Terrebonne, Ore., and Tylene (Michael) McConnell of Vancouver, Wash.; a son, Scott Clark (Ron Lopes) of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren, Rachel Winters, Jacob Winters, Zachary Winters, Mackenzie McConnell and Connor McConnell; great-grandchildren, Aurora, Rhiannon and Mateo.