Juan (John) C. Villastrigo Jr.
March 27, 1944 - June 30, 2021
Juan (John) C. Villastrigo Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, June 30th. Juan was born to Juan and Catarina Villastrigo in Asherton Texas on March 27, 1944. It was there in Asherton where he met his love, Maria Armandina Garza. They married January 16, 1967 and soon after moved to Powell Butte, OR to work for Minson Farms where he worked for 28 years. Powell Butte was where he made numerous friendships. After Minson Farms Juan worked for the Ochoco National Forest, there too he made lasting friendships. Juan was not one to be still. He loved to hunt, attend car shows and to tinker on his old Ford Pickup. He also took great pride in keeping his lawn looking good. Because Juan was such a caring man, he would often “gift” items to neighbors, family and friends, as he was one to enjoy shopping! In his “retirement years” it was his desire to keep busy, therefore he got a job working for Goodwill Industries. There he enjoyed meeting various people and developed additional friendships. Juan is survived by his daughters, Patty (Eric) Chelgren of Medford, OR, and Yvette (Jason) Fox of Roseburg, OR. Granddaughters, Julia (Bob) Dawson, Erica (Taylor) Hazen, Jaysie and Mylie Fox; great granddaughters Paisley and JoJo Dawson and (Finally!) great grandsons, Brady and Benson Hazen. He also leaves behind one sister, Amparo Cruz of Canby, OR, and a large extended family, which includes numerous nephews and nieces who were all very special to “Uncle Johnny/Tio Juanito/Tio Johnny. Juan was preceded in death by his wife Armandina (1995), brothers, Oscar, Frank, Ramon, Ismael; and sister Anita. Service will be held Thursday July 8th at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Redmond, OR. Rosary at 10:00 am and mass at 11:00.