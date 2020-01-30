April 7, 1923 - January 21, 2020
Joyce Natalia Newell, born April 7, 1923 in Washington State passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Born to Rollo & Dorothy Johnson. She was the youngest of two siblings.
She is survived by her sister, Dawne Burkhouse who still resides in Washington State.
Joyce grew up in Auburn, Washington and graduated from high school in Auburn. She was an attractive, competitive, adventurous child, teen and adult. She loved the game of bridge, enjoyed the game of golf and a love to travel. She was a member of the Elks Club in Bend, Oregon.
Her first marriage was to Chester C. Slimkosky. The two of them had two beautiful children, Kathleen A. Dye and Dennis C. Slimkowsky.They later divorced. She remarried Stanley Newell. He was the love of her life until his passing.
She is survived by her two children, Kathleen Dye and Dennis Slimkowsky, her 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and 4 nephews.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.